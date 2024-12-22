Titans Surge Not Enough vs. Colts
The Tennessee Titans are heading home disappointed after a 38-30 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 16 at Lucas Oil Stadium.
The Titans struck first on the scoreboard with a 30-yard touchdown pass from Mason Rudolph to wide receiver Calvin Ridley to take a lead in the first quarter.
The Colts responded with 38 unanswered points scoring on six of seven drives between the second and early third quarter.
With the Titans pretty much out of the game, they woke up with three straight touchdowns of their own, two rushing scores from Tyjae Spears and a grab from Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, who extended his team lead with his ninth of the season.
Unfortunately for the Titans, the clock ran out on them and they couldn't complete the comeback.
The Titans surrendered 335 yards on the ground with Jonathan Taylor racking up 218 yards and three touchdowns for the Colts.
Rudolph threw for 252 yards and two touchdowns in his first game as a starter.
The Titans now fall to 3-12 on the season with two games left to go. In Week 17, they will visit the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at 12 noon CT.
