Titans Meet With Shedeur Sanders for First Time
The Tennessee Titans are beginning their pre-draft process, and with the No. 1 overall pick, they will certainly be a popular team over the next three months.
Many are expecting the Titans to consider taking a quarterback with the top pick, as two of the top prospects in the class are signal callers.
ESPN insider Turron Davenport is reporting that the Titans are meeting with Sanders ahead of the East-West Shrine Bowl next week.
Sanders will participate in the Shrine Bowl to give himself an opportunity to boost his stock as the league inches closer to the 2025 NFL Draft.
In his senior season at Colorado, Sanders threw for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns against 10 interceptions for the Buffaloes.
Sanders is competing to be the top pick alongside his fellow collegiate teammate Travis Hunter, who plays both cornerback and wide receiver, and Miami quarterback Cam Ward.
If Sanders becomes the Titans choice for the top pick, he would likely supplant Will Levis, a 2023 second-round pick, as the starting quarterback for the team.
The first round of the NFL Draft is set to take place on Thursday, April 24 from Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
