Titans Coach Hints at Waiver Wire Move
The Tennessee Titans have to shrink their roster to 53 players for the league's cut deadline now that training camp is coming to an end.
However, that doesn't mean only 53 players will remain. The Titans are expected to leave a few slots open for waiver claims since they have the No. 1 spot on the wire.
"The benefit of being No.1 in the waiver claim is that you have first crack at anybody you think upgrades your roster," Titans head coach Brian Callahan said via team reporter Jim Wyatt.
"I know (GM) Mike (Borgonzi) and his crew have been hard at work, they've watched every player in the preseason, watched every preseason game of every team, and they have a really good feel for what's out there. You never know what is going to shake free, or not shake free, so you do your due diligence and you are ready for it when it comes. There is going to be opportunities to claim some players that will help us, and that will be a part of the ongoing process through Tuesday to make sure we try to find the best 53."
The Titans are No. 1 in the waiver claim order because they were the league's worst team in 2024. That's also why they were able to select Miami quarterback Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick in April's draft.
The Titans could get some players to help Ward and the offense with some of these claims. There's a chance the Titans could claim a backup quarterback with a claim if the salary is manageable.
The Titans lost Will Levis for the season before the start of training camp as he elected to undergo shoulder surgery. Levis was supposed to be the backup, but Brandon Allen stepped up from the third string after the injury.
Allen has been up-and-down during training camp, so there's a chance a better quarterback could be available on the waiver wire.
The Titans will likely utilize their waiver claim on Wednesday when the transactions all pan out.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!