Titans HC Hopes to Improve in the Locker Room
The Tennessee Titans have a rookie quarterback and a second-year head coach, so it can be a challenge building a foundation that can win and last.
Part of the team's offseason work is building and developing that culture, especially from a leadership standpoint.
The Titans aren't trying to have Cam Ward be the leader of the team, but rather everyone take their responsibility and incorporate that on their own.
"I don't think leaders necessarily just walk into a room ready to lead. I think there's skills you have to learn," Titans head coach Brian Callahan said via team reporter Jim Wyatt.
".One of the things I tell our team all the time that I think is really important is a lot of times you ask people, 'How do you lead?' And most people say, 'I lead by example.' And my retort to that is there's really no such thing in pro sports. Leading by example is the expectation, that's your job. To be on time, to do what you're supposed to do, to work hard, to study, that's in your contract, and so my challenge to our team this year was to do more of the things that require bringing people with you, making other people better."
" ... It's a focal point of our offseason and the idea is that you develop a team full of leaders and everyone has different styles, but it's something that I think the more people you have that are comfortable in those roles and understand that it's more about how you interact with people and how you make people go around you better. That part of it, I think, is something I'm excited about."
With one full year at the helm, Callahan has a better idea of what to expect as a head coach now, and that could lead to some changes in his own leadership style.
After finishing 3-14 last season, he got to see how things can go wrong. Now, he hopes to be able to correct his errors in hopes of having a better record this season. If the same problems persist, it could very well be his last season as the Titans head coach.
