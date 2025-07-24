Titans’ Brian Callahan Reacts to Cam Ward
Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward is beginning his first training camp in the NFL, where he hopes to learn the ins and outs of being a starter in the pros.
Ward has a lot of pressure being the No. 1 overall pick, but the Titans hope to continue developing him daily.
Titans head coach Brian Callahan spoke to reporters about Ward's progress going into training camp.
"For the quarterback position in general, it's a growth everyday especially for a young player," Callahan said via team reporter Jim Wyatt.
"There's a lot of things that I thought he handled really, really well in the spring. And it's carrying over those things you've learned and applying them in a little bit more intense setting. And now we get a chance to actually go play a little football, play against some different schemes. His development is a daily process and there's going to be things that we got to correct every day and there's going to be things that he's going to do really well every day that we're going to try to continue those things."
"So, every single day I think is going to be an opportunity for development for him, and I'm looking forward to it."
Ward will learn bits and pieces about the offense, himself and how to operate in the league throughout his first training camp and beyond.
If Ward can learn the lessons in training camp and apply it throughout the season, he will be more than qualified to be Tennessee's starting quarterback for 2025 and beyond.
Ward and the Titans will have a few weeks of practice before the team participates in the preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT on Aug. 9 from inside Raymond James Stadium.
