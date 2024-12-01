Titans Coach Reveals Major Difference for Will Levis
Earlier in the season, Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis looked cooked. He was missing targets, he was throwing picks, the Titans were incessantly losing and nothing seemed to be working.
As a result, many fans and media pundits were already writing Levis' obituary in Tennessee and were wondering whether Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward would be the team's next starting quarterback.
But suddenly, Levis has emerged and is beginning to turn some heads.
Upon returning from a shoulder injury, the second-year signal-caller looks revitalized and most recently led the Titans to a stunning road win over the Houston Texans.
Now, with the Washington Commanders on tap Sunday, head coach Brian Callahan has revealed the key difference in Levis now compared to earlier in the year.
"There's definitely a calming presence to him now," Callahan said, via Turron Davenport of ESPN.
That was on full display last week against the Texans, where Levis managed to lead his team to victory in spite of being sacked eight times behind a putrid offensive line.
"There's a comfort level between Will and I," added Callahan. "I've gotten a better feel for the throws that he makes really well, and he's got a lot of confidence right now throwing the ball down the field."
Levis' numbers on the season overall don't look pretty. He has thrown for 1,447 yards, 10 touchdowns and nine interceptions while completing 67 percent of his passes and posting a passer rating of 85.6.
But suddenly, the 25-year-old appears to be gaining steam in Tennessee's locker room, so much so that many are suggesting that the Titans draft a different position in April.
Has Levis actually won himself another chance in Music City? He likely still has to put together a strong showing in the closing weeks to nail down the job, but it's good to see how far he has come regardless of what happens the rest of the way.
