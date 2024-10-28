Titans Players React to Blowout Loss
The Tennessee Titans are frustrated and disappointed after a 52-14 loss to the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in their Week 8 matchup.
With the loss, the Titans fall to 1-6, which is now the worst record in the AFC. Only the 1-7 Carolina Panthers have a worse record than the Titans at the moment.
Quarterback Mason Rudolph showed some resolve with the offense in the first half, leading two touchdown drives, but it was nowhere near enough to pull out a win.
"Unfortunately, it's the same story – giving them some easy ones once again, putting our defense on a short field," Rudolph said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "There were some good things in the first half, but none of it matters when you get your butt kicked."
There was a bright spot with Rudolph and wide receiver Calvin Ridley, who had his best game with the Titans with 10 catches for 143 yards. However, the loss burned any happiness or excitement Ridley could have.
"We came here, and tried to turn the season around, and get better," Ridley said via Wyatt. "This, this is not good."
The Titans were tied 14-14 early in the second quarter, but poor special teams play and turnovers led to 38 unanswered points. Even though the Titans defense held the Lions to just 85 passing yards, the lack of complementary football between the offense, defense and special teams cost Tennessee dearly.
"It's the same thing every week," Titans pass rusher Key said via Wyatt. "We don't play complementary football. One week it might be the offense, one week it might be the defense, one week it might be special teams. We haven't yet played complementary football in all three phases of the game."
The Titans usually have one or two units out of three play well, and that leads to some form of hope during the game. However, the miscues ultimately lead to another loss. If the Titans want to get back in the win column, there needs to be far more consistency across the board.
