Titans President Offers Another Super Bowl Update
The Tennessee Titans may not be playing in a Super Bowl anytime soon after finishing at the bottom of the NFL this past season, but Nashville could get the opportunity to host the biggest game in the world in the not too distant future.
Titans president and CEO Burke Nihill spoke at the NFL Owner Meetings in Palm Beach, Florida to reporters about the team's Super Bowl hosting plans.
"The Super Bowl is awarded through 2028, when it will be hosted in Atlanta," Nihill said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "We're putting our best foot forward for 2029. Now that doesn't mean that it will be the right time for the NFL to bring the event to Nashville in 2029. But we will continue to showcase the stadium, and all that Nashville has to offer with league officials, and we'll be ready as soon as they want to bring it to Nashville."
The plan comes in conjunction with the new Nissan Stadium, which is set to open for the 2027 season. The Titans have played at their current Nissan Stadium since the 1999 season, the last time the team went to the Super Bowl.
The new stadium will have a translucent roof, which will allow the team to host bigger events throughout the entire year.
A vast majority of the previous 59 Super Bowls have been in warm-weather climates or indoor stadiums, which is part of why the Titans have been unable to host the event until now.
The new stadium should give the Titans the opportunity to grow as an organization for many years to come.
In the meantime, the Titans are preparing for the 2025 NFL Draft, which will take place from April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
