Titans' Star Tracking Major Franchise Milestone
Earlier in the season, it was looking like Tennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley was going to be a massive bust of a free-agent signing.
Not only was he worried he was not getting the ball enough, but he wasn't exactly taking advantage of the targets he did get, either.
But then, the Titans traded DeAndre Hopkins in October, and things changed.
Ridley has been on quite the hot streak, having logged 29 catches over his last five games. That included a 10-catch, 143-yard performance against the Detroit Lions on Oct. 27.
In 11 games this season, he has caught 41 passes for 634 yards and three touchdowns. That puts him on pace for 75 receptions for 1,175 yards and six scores, which puts him on pace for the most yardage by any Titans receiver since Drew Bennett rattled off 1,247 yards in 2004 (h/t Will Lomas of Titan Sized).
Sure, it's somewhat of an indictment on Tennessee's lack of elite receiving talent over the years, but it also shows how far Ridley has come since the early stages of 2024.
The Titans signed Ridley to a four-year, $92 million deal in free agency in one of the biggest splashes of the offseason.
Widely considered the best wide out available on the open market, Ridley had multiple suitors, but chose to head to Music City.
It wasn't looking like the wisest decision over the first month, but it's great to see that Ridley has finally broken out of his slump.
The 29-year-old, who played his collegiate football at the University of Alabama, was originally selected by the Atlanta Falcons with the 26th overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft.
He spent four seasons with the Falcons before being suspended for 2022 due to violating the league's gambling policy. He was traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars in November of that year, where he resided for one season before joining Tennessee.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!