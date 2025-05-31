Titans' Cam Ward Among Rookie Jersey Sales Leaders
The Tennessee Titans selected first in the NFL draft for only the third time in franchise history in this year's draft. While the Draft only recently concluded, fans have already started to buy their favorite rookie's jersey. Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Cam Ward has landed in a leader spot in rookie jersey sales thus far, with the third most sales of any rookie.
First is the Cleveland Browns' rookie QB Shedeur Sanders. Sanders is the son of former NFL and MLB star Deion Sanders, who was also his head coach at Colorado. Sanders was an expected first-round draft pick, but slipped all the way down to the fifth round, as part of one of the biggest draft slides in the history of the NFL Draft. Reports confirmed later that the reason Sanders fell wasn't because of his talent, but because of his off-field interviews and attitude towards things. Sanders is actively in the conversation for the starting QB job as he will be competing against Joe Flacco, Dillon Gabriel, and Kenny Pickett in the most intense QB competition of the off-season.
In second is division rival and current Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter. Hunter will be joining the Jaguars from Colorado, as he was Sanders' teammate, and was coached by Deion Sanders as well. What makes the talented draft pick stand out is his ability to play both wide receiver and defensive back. Hunter has confirmed even in the pre-draft period that whatever team drafts him needs to allow him to play both ways. it has since been confirmed that this will be true as he will play cornerback and wide receiver for the Jaguars.
Finally, Ward comes in at three as he joins the Tennessee Titans from Miami after spending his final season in the state of Florida. He started his career at Incarnate Word and would later transfer to Washington State. Ward will likely be the starter as he competes against Will Levis, who lost the Titans' starting job last season to Mason Rudolph. Ward is expected to be a front-runner for Offensive Rookie of the Year, as long as he can get the help that any QB would be hopeful for.
