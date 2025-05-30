Titans QB Will Levis Impressing at OTAs
Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis is reportedly making a nice impression at OTAs both on and off the field as he heads into a position battle with number one overall pick Cam Ward.
According to team reporter Jim Wyatt, Levis had a solid day during OTA practice on Wednesday. Ward, of course, showed off his abilities as well, but plenty of eyes are on Levis as he looks to bounce back from a forgettable season in 2024.
Wyatt reported that Levis finished 6 of 8 passing in live action before finishing the day off with an interception to safety Mark Perry.
"Levis had a mostly solid day himself, going a perfect 5-of-5 in the 7-on-7 period, including a nice pass to (Chimere) Dike," Wyatt wrote. " ... Coaches and teammates say his attitude has been good all offseason.
Titans head coach Brian Callahan has been bombarded with questions about the quarterback position, and understandably so. However, he's keeping things close to the vest at this point in the offseason while the coaching staff continues to evaluate both Ward and Levis.
Still, he made it clear how impressed he's been with Levis so far this offseason.
"I've seen a lot of improvement. I really have," Callahan said of Levis. "I think him making the decision to go put in the work down there with Jordan [Palmer] was really beneficial. I have a lot of respect for Jordan. I think he's got a good program, he knows what he's doing... I see real improvement in his footwork and his base, his ability to control the football has improved."
Both Levis and Ward will likely get their chance to prove themselves worthy of being the starting quarterback when the Titans begin preseason action on Aug. 9 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.
