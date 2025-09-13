Titans Coach Sounds Off on Rookie LB
The Tennessee Titans are hoping second-round rookie Femi Oladejo can become the team's next breakthrough pass rusher.
Oladejo recorded two tackles while playing in 70 percent of the team's defensive snaps in their Week 1 loss against the Denver Broncos. Outside linebackers coach Ben Bloom discussed the plan for Oladejo as he grows during his rookie season.
"Yeah, with Femi, we're just trying to have him get better every day in all assets of the game, he's got a unique skill set where he's a physical player, he's fast, he's tough, and he can play on the ball, off the ball, and, you know, playing coverage and rush," Bloom said via team reporter Jim Wyatt.
"So we're trying to develop him in all those areas. As a pass rusher, I really like the way he's getting off the ball and playing with power. Now we're working to keep developing his rush identity, working edges and winning and putting himself in position inside the quarterback."
Oladejo is someone the Titans hope can become one of the better defenders on the team. The Titans let go of outside linebacker Harold Landry III this offseason as a cap casualty despite him being the longest-tenured member of the team in 2024.
Landry was a second-round pick out of Boston College in the 2018 NFL Draft and spent his first eight seasons in the league with the Titans, so Oladejo has some very large shoes to fill. Oladejo isn't expected to completely usurp his role from the year before in his rookie season, but the Titans feel that he can develop into a top-tier pass rusher in the prime of his career.
Oladejo spoke ahead of Week 1 about the importance of forcing turnovers and the Titans did a good job of that in the season opener. The defense forced the Broncos offense to cough up the football four times, so Oladejo is hoping to become more of a part of the solution.
If Oladejo hits for the Titans, the defense will only continue to get better.
