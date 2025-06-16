Titans' Cam Ward Issues NSFW Warning For Opponents
Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback and No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward continues to let his colorful personality show as the offseason treads on.
After the final practice of mandatory minicamp Thursday, Ward met with reporters and gave an honest, NSFW warning about some of the trash talk warnings he will be delivering to opposing defenders this upcoming season.
"What's the point of playing something that you love, you can't have fun with it?" Ward said. "So that's where it comes from, but I mean, I love the game and so any chance I get to let somebody know that they can't (expletive) with me, then it really doesn't matter."
He also talked about his plans during his time off until training camp next month. Ward's answer got a laugh from some of the media members in attendance.
"Just work out, stay in the playbook, and throw the (expletive) out of the ball," Ward said, per Titans reporter Jim Wyatt.
Ward's offseason checklist is short and sweet, which should make Titans fans feel even more confident about where things could be headed next season. No fluff, nothing overcomplicated. Ward is focused on winning and delivering.
"I am growing, learning, especially being with the vets, getting our timing down," Ward said. "So, I am excited. ... At the end of the day, I'm a gunslinger. I live by that, and I'll always die by that. Coach (Brian) Callahan knows the type of guy he has in the quarterback room in me, and I'm just thankful I have guys around me to help me out."
Ward's preseason debut against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Aug. 9 is highly anticipated but first he will have to finish preparation at Titans training camp. The team will report back to Nashville on July 22 before beginning training camp on July 23.
