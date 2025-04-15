Titans QB Target Sign Major Brand Deal
Former Miami Hurricanes star and likely future Tennessee Titans franchise quarterback Cam Ward has landed a major deal ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Per reports from Conner Orr of Sports Illustrated, Ward has signed a deal with Under Armour, joining four other likely first-round picks in Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden, Missouri receiver Luther Burden III, South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori and Alabama offensive lineman Tyler Booker.
Once Ward's selection to Tennessee becomes official, this deal would mark the first time a No. 1 overall pick has inked a deal with Under Armour since Cam Newton did it in 2011. He would go to win NFL MVP in 2015 and become one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in football history. Ward has some major heights to live up to.
Ward went viral during his Pro Day in a video clip captured by Titans reporter Jim Wyatt that shows the young quarterback celebrating with head coach Brian Callahan after completing drills.
Ward's confidence never wavered, as he told the Titans that he was locking up that No. 1 pick with his Pro Day performance.
"I told them I was solidifying it today," Ward said, per Wyatt. "They finally got a chance to see me throw in person, and I'll get another chance hopefully to throw in front of them. But that's a good building they have in (Tennessee), a good support staff. I was just happy to be able to throw in front of them for the first time."
Ward ended his only season at Miami as a Heisman Trophy finalist after a year to remember. He finished the 204 campaign having gone 305 of 454 passes for 4,313 yards, 39 touchdowns and seven interceptions along with 60 carries for 204 yards and four more scores on the ground.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!