Titans Defender Highly Motivated for Next Season
In the weeks ahead of the Tennessee Titans kicking off their training camp and preseason, there's already one player on the roster feeling notably energized to have a much stronger output than the 2024 campaign showed.
That's none other than Titans second-year linebacker Cedric Gray, who, in comparison to last year's preparations coming in as a fourth-round pick, enters the season fully healthy with a full offseason in the building to get ready for the 17-game slate ahead.
And when asking Gray himself, it's clear the Titans linebacker is ready to make a big jump from his rookie year.
"I am definitely highly motivated this year," Gray said at Titans OTAs. "I feel like I missed out on the opportunity of preseason and training camp (last year) because I got hurt early on in camp, so I am looking forward to that part, because that's where I think I can really grow my game in that area of time."
"I just think I have to keep doing what I am doing, being a smart football player, showing the coaches that I understand what is going on out there, that I can make the adjustments and can make the reads and continue to hone in on my technique, and just be myself," he said. "I feel like I have the ability and all that stuff, I just have to keep growing, just keep trending upward, and I think I'll be fine."
The Titans linebacker was limited to just seven games last season, missing out on the first ten games, along with the weeks leading up to his rookie year, due to a nerve-related shoulder injury. In those seven games, Gray had 22 total tackles,13 solo and nine assists, and has a road to boosting those numbers for 2025.
With the Titans having a bit of turnover at inside linebacker, including offseason addition Cody Barton, who expects to take hold as a likely starter in that unit, ideal steps in both training camp and OTAs can allow Gray to navigate his way to a much bigger opportunity in year two, and with it, help be a part of some improvement on that side of the ball and in their front seven.
