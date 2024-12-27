Titans Coach Goes Viral With Unusual Practice Method
The Tennessee Titans are back on the practice field as they begin to get ready to play the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 17.
There is a potential for rain in the forecast on Sunday in Duval County, so Titans running backs coach Randy Jordan wants his team to be prepared.
In order to get his team prepared for the potential precipitation, Jordan brought out a hose for practice on Thursday to shower the running backs with "rain."
Running backs become far more important to the game plan when it begins to rain. There are fewer throws made in the rain, and offenses tend to go old school with a ground-and-pound ideology.
With more carries and opportunity for slippery conditions, running backs' chances of fumbling increase, and the Titans cannot afford to have those silly turnovers.
Turnovers have plagued the offense all season long and Jordan wants to make sure his team doesn't run into that problem in Week 17.
Running back has often been a bright spot for the Titans amid a rough 3-12 campaign.
Tony Pollard cracked the 1,000-yard threshold for his third consecutive season and first with the Titans after last week's matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. He has gotten the bulk of work in the backfield this season, but his backup Tyjae Spears has also seen an uptick in production over the past few weeks.
While Spears has missed four games due to injury, he has scored two touchdowns in each of the past two weeks. He has now doubled his touchdown total from his rookie year and is hoping to add to that in the last two games of the season.
The Titans are set to kick off against the Jags on Sunday at 12 noon CT. The game can be watched on CBS or streamed on Paramount+.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!