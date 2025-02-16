Titans Coach Wishes Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Success
The Tennessee Titans have a conundrum to face in free agency this offseason.
Titans wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine saw his contract expire, but he played his best football at the right time. The undrafted wideout out of Indiana scored nine touchdowns for the Titans this past season, ranking among the best in the NFL.
Westbrook-Ikhine has a fan in Titans wide receivers coach Tyke Tolbert.
"He's a very reliable, trustworthy guy," Tolbert said via ESPN insider Turron Davenport. "He plays all three positions. Nick had an opportunity to play and he produced. He's done a really good job and I hope he continues his success."
Westbrook-Ikhine started off the season low on the depth chart with DeAndre Hopkins, Calvin Ridley, Tyler Boyd and Treylon Burks all seeing the field before him. However, a trade and injuries knocked them out of Westbrook-Ikhine's way, and the fifth-year wideout took advantage of the opportunity.
Westbrook-Ikhine started the season without seeing a single target, and ended it by leading the team with nine receiving touchdowns.
"Keeping Westbrook-Ikhine around probably won't break the bank and sends a good message to the locker room, showing that players who stay the course and develop will be rewarded. Westbrook-Ikhine wants to add on to the five years he's already spent in Nashville."
Westbrook-Ikhine may feel some sort of loyalty towards the Titans when free agency rolls around, but he ultimately has to look out for himself before anyone. He has earned the right to become a free agent, and rival teams will be interested.
The only part left to be seen is if the Titans will be the ones to offer him the most money.
