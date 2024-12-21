Titans Coach Wants to See OT Play Again
The Tennessee Titans have had a turnstile at the right tackle position this season with several players spending time at the biggest trouble spot for the offense.
Among the players that got a chance to prove himself at right tackle is Jaelyn Duncan, who started two games for the Titans on the offensive line this season.
Duncan's season took a detour when a hamstring injury suffered on Oct. 20 against the Buffalo Bills landed him a long stint on injured reserve. He has been working his way towards a return and is even questionable for the team's Week 16 game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Titans head coach Brian Callahan hopes Duncan will be able to see the field before the season ends.
"I'd like to see him play," Callahan said of Duncan via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "I think there's an opportunity there to see him play some, just to see where he's at and how far he's come, that would be good to see."
The Titans will likely look elsewhere to see who their starting right tackle for next season would be, but Duncan could be a valuable depth piece to have for the future. He'll be able to put some tape on film for scouts that could help him land a job elsewhere if the Titans don't bring him back.
It appears that Nicholas Petit-Frere will start for the Titans at right tackle for the rest of the season, but with Duncan looking to make a return either this week or next, the team may look to get a different look to see where they are situated going into the offseason.
Duncan and the Titans are back in action tomorrow afternoon against the Colts. Kickoff for the game is set for 12 noon CT.
