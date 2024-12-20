Titans RB Still Dealing With Ankle Injury
The Tennessee Titans may be out of the playoff race, but they are still competing in Week 16 against their division rival Indianapolis Colts.
This late into the season, players are banged up, and the Titans are no exception to that reality.
For the team's second injury report ahead of the Week 16 contest, seven Titans did not participate, including running back Tony Pollard, who is dealing with an ankle injury.
Pollard, 27, was out of practice all of last week, but he still managed to play in Week 15 against the Cincinnati Bengals. He had 17 carries for 45 yards and a touchdown, though his ankle still affected his performance.
Joining Pollard on the sidelines for the Titans were wide receiver Tyler Boyd (foot), kicker Nick Folk (abdomen), linebacker Luke Gifford (concussion), linebacker Kenneth Murray (hamstring), linebacker Otis Reese IV (ankle) and wideout Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (ankle).
For the Colts, tight end Mo Alie-Cox (hip), kicker Matt Gay (neck), wide receiver Alec Pierce (concussion) and linebacker E.J. Speed (knee) were off the field on Thursday.
Kickoff between the Titans and Colts is set for 12 noon CT on Sunday.
