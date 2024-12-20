Titans Making Surprising Turn in Latest Mock Draft
The Tennessee Titans appear far more likely to take a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft after benching second-year pro Will Levis this past week following a poor performance against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 15.
The Titans will roll with veteran backup Mason Rudolph this week, but the future for the team at the position is completely muddy.
While the Titans could address their quarterback needs in the first round of the NFL Draft in the spring, CBS Sports writer Josh Edwards believes the Titans will go in a different direction, selecting Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter with the No. 6 overall pick.
"Tennessee's season has not gone to plan and the Titans have several needs on the roster. The pass rush does not instill fear in the opposition. Abdul Carter has taken to his new role as a full-time edge rusher like a duck to water," Edwards writes.
The players taken before Carter were Miami quarterback Cam Ward (Las Vegas Raiders), Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders (New York Giants), Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter (New England Patriots), Michigan cornerback Will Johnson (Jacksonville Jaguars) and Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (Carolina Panthers).
While quarterback is a very possible route for the Titans in the first round, Ward and Sanders are the only players worth a pick this high. No other quarterbacks were taken in the mock draft's first round, so the Titans will either have to look later to find a potential Levis replacement or find a veteran either in free agency or the trade market that can best satisfy their needs.
The Titans return to the field in Week 16 as they take on the Indianapolis Colts in another AFC South showdown. Kickoff for the game is set for Sunday at 12 noon CT. The game can be watched on CBS.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!