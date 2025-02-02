Titans WR Reached Historical Mark in 2024
Tennessee Titans receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine had a career season in 2024, and he reached a historical statistical mark along the way.
With nine touchdowns on just 32 receptions, Westbrook-Ikhine became the first player since Isaac Curtis with the Cincinnati Bengals in 1974 to reach nine scores with 32 or fewer catches. Curtis finished that season with 10 touchdowns on 30 catches.
Westbrook-Ikhine finished 2024 with career-high marks in receiving yards (497) and receiving touchdowns (nine) on the 32 catches. He appeared in all 17 regular-season games and made nine starts.
"NWI" caught eight of his nine score during an eight-game span, which included four consecutive contests with a touchdown catch at one point during the year. However, his best play of the season happened in Week 11 against the Minnesota Vikings when he had a 98-yard touchdown catch on a pass down the sideline from Will Levis. The Titans lost that game 23-13 but Westbrook-Ikhine finished with six catches for 117 yards and the highlight touchdown.
He was playing this past season on a one-year deal and could now have some choices to make following a career year.
"Right now, it's going to be about getting the body right, the mind right, to get ready," Westbrook-Ikhine said, per the team website. "It's not the first time, so we'll see how it shakes out."
Regardless of where he lands in 2025, Westbrook-Ikhine will enter his sixth season in the NFL with 126 catches for 1,773 yards and 19 touchdowns in 78 career regular-season appearances.
Whether or not they re-sign Westbrook-Ikhine, the Titans could look to address their receiving corps this offseason through the draft or free agency to in order to add another pass-catching threat alongside Calvin Ridley.
