Titans Connected to Four-Time Pro Bowl QB
The Tennessee Titans clearly do not have a definitive answer at quarterback.
Will Levis showed some flashes in the middle of the season before a disastrous performance in Week 15 ended up getting him benched, and Mason Rudolph is nothing more than a decent backup.
The Titans could draft a quarterback, but whether or not they will be able to land one of the top signal-callers like Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward will obviously depend on their draft positioning.
Is there a chance Tennessee could attempt to pursue a solution in free agency?
Justin Melo of Titan Sized thinks so, and he has offered a very intriguing potential addition for the Titans: New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr.
The Saints may cut ties with Carr this coming offseason, and Melo notes that Brian Callahan served as Carr's quarterbacks coach with the Oakland Raiders back in 2018.
"Carr's less-than-impressive tenure with the Saints could sour potential suitors on his capabilities," Melo wrote. "Will familiarity tempt Callahan and Holz into a reunion? Even as a low-level starter, Carr would represent an upgrade on Levis."
Injuries have limited Carr to 10 starts this season. During that time, he has thrown for 2,145 yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions while completing 67.7 percent of his passes and posting a passer rating of 101.
The four-time Pro Bowler signed a four-year, $150 million deal with New Orleans in March 2023 but has not lived up to expectations in the Bayou.
Carr spent the first nine seasons of his NFL career with the Raiders, and each of his trips to the Pro Bowl came while donning the Silver and Black.
The 33-year-old may prove to be nothing more than a stopgap for the Titans, but as Melo notes, he would comprise a better option than Levis.
