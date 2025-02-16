Titans Need Depth at Critical Position
The Tennessee Titans made an attempt to get a better secondary last offseason, but not every effort was successful.
The Titans added L'Jarius Sneed and Chidobe Awuzie to be the team's cornerbacks, but both veterans missed significant time due to injury. The safety position was set to be filled by veterans in Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs, both of whom were teammates previously with the Seattle Seahawks. However, that also didn't go according to plan.
ESPN insider Turron Davenport says that the team needs to target a safety or two in free agency to play next to Amani Hooker.
"Amani Hooker posted a career-high five interceptions and 71 tackles this past season. He'll be back once to lead the secondary, but who will be next to him? The Titans lack options currently on the roster, and also, Hooker missed 17 total games over the past three seasons, so it'll be critical for the Titans to add depth to the position," Davenport writes.
Hooker did his best in the Titans secondary, but he cannot do the jobs of several people. He needs some help back there, and if he gets it, he could be in a better position to help Tennessee get to where it wants to go.
The Titans should be looking to target more veterans for the secondary, like Kansas City Chiefs star Justin Reid, who is familiar with new Tennessee general manager Mike Borgonzi. The team could also look to sign a player like Jeremy Chinn, who played well under a one-year deal last season for the Washington Commanders, but finds himself looking for some sort of raise in free agency this year.
The first step for the Titans is acknowledging that the position needs fixing, so if they can do that, they are already moving in the right direction.
