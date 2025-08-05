Titans Connected to Potential QB Move
While the Tennessee Titans' starting quarterback is all but certified to be Cam Ward kicking off Week One of the season, it seems the final verdict on what's to come behind the team's rookie signal caller remains up in the air.
In terms of where this Titans roster currently stands, its veteran quarterback Brandon Allen manning the QB2 duties behind Ward in training camp, followed by Tim Boyle as the QB3, as Will Levis resides on Injured Reserve amid his recent shoulder surgery.
And based on initial camp reports, it appears Allen has done pretty well in terms of his initial sample size in Tennessee's practices, but that doesn't mean you should count out the Titans from making another move on the quarterback market before next season gets off and running.
According to NFL insider Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Titans will be "monitoring" both free agency and the trade market for potential quarterback options ahead of next season.
"While the Titans have been pleased with Brandon Allen's presence as the primary backup quarterback, they will monitor free agency or potential trades for veterans over the next month," Fowler wrote, "Allen looked capable of handling QB2 duties from what I saw. He has been productive in camp."
So far, so good for Allen, but it doesn't mean the Titans won't be opportunistic in trying to find talent lying around the market to back up their first-year quarterback.
Allen was a sixth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft at 201st overall, starting in a total of 10 games across his five years in the league with the Denver Broncos, Cincinnati Bengals, and, most recently, the San Francisco 49ers in 2024, rattling off a 2-8 career record as a starter in the process.
Time will tell if the Titans roll with Allen as their backup right off the bat into the year or decide to bring in more competition behind Ward in camp to make the race a bit more interesting. Yet, at the very least, it seems that the Tennessee brass is at least leaving that door open to bring in one more name into the quarterback room.
