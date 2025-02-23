Titans Connected to Super Bowl Winning QB
The Tennessee Titans will be making some changes to the quarterback room for the upcoming season.
It remains to be seen whether or not the Titans will go through the draft or free agency for such a move, but a change will be made nonetheless.
Pro Football Network writer Ben Rolfe believes that the Titans will go the free agency route to sign Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback and former Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson.
"The Tennessee Titans’ offseason is set to be fascinating. They are expected to take a quarterback with the first overall pick, but whether it is Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders, there is no guarantee that they will be ready to start in 2025. Therefore, the Titans could need a bridge quarterback this season.
"One of the priorities for this season in Tennessee must be stability and a winning feeling. Bringing back Mason Rudolph or letting Will Levis continue to run wild does not necessarily do that, and throwing a rookie quarterback in before he is ready is rarely a smart move. Therefore, signing a veteran like Russell Wilson on a one-year deal is the short-term option.
"Wilson would bring some stability to the quarterback room and is not a quarterback who will upset the fanbase every week with bad throws. Wilson will likely be looking for something more permanent, so this might be a deal that takes a while to develop, but this move could make sense for both sides in 2025."
Wilson, 36, threw for 2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns and five interceptions in 11 starts with the Steelers this season, helping them get to the playoffs with a 6-5 record as a starter.
Wilson isn't a long-term solution, but he could be a one-year player that could help Levis improve or buy the Titans some time before fully investing in a rookie quarterback again.
