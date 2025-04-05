Titans Could Add Top Free Agent WR
The Tennessee Titans are in need of a wide receiver, and they could look to add one in free agency.
USA Today writer Tyler Dragon named Buffalo Bills star Amari Cooper as the best free agent available.
"Cooper is the top wide receiver and No. 1 player remaining in free agency. Last season was a down year for Cooper in terms of his production," Dragon writes.
"The 30-year-old receiver never quite built a rapport with Josh Allen and the Bills after he was traded to Buffalo midseason. However, Cooper is still a sharp route runner and a possession receiver who can create separation. A total of 75% of his targets came on short and intermediate routes."
Cooper might be looking for a chance to contend in the NFL, and if that's the case, the Titans likely won't be an option for him this season.
However, the Titans present an opportunity for Cooper to prove that he is still one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. He would start alongside fellow veteran Calvin Ridley and work with a rookie quarterback, where he can have an impact on the start of his career.
Cooper could sign a short-term contract with the Titans, no longer than two years, and if he performs well, he may be able to land a longer deal in a year or two that could be closer to what he is currently seeking. That could help Cooper take him to the end of his career, where he is making a good amount of money on his final contract.
If the Titans could pull off signing Cooper, it could be the glue that they need to bring the offense together as they look to improve from their disastrous efforts last season.
