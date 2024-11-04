Titans Could Lose Another Starter for Season
The Tennessee Titans offensive line has been a mixed bag of ups and downs all season long, but they may have just been hit with their biggest blow to date.
"Sources: The Titans fear starting C Lloyd Cushenberry suffered a torn Achilles during today’s game vs. the Patriots," NFL insider Jordan Schultz tweeted. "The team awaits MRI confirmation tomorrow, but it appears to be a brutal blow to one of Tennessee’s most consistent linemen."
Cushenberry, 26, signed a four-year, $50 million deal with the Titans over the offseason after spending his first four years in the NFL with the Denver Broncos.
Part of Tennessee's offseason transformation of the offensive line involved signing Cushenberry, but now he is out for the year after appearing in just eight games for the team. Cushenberry exited the team's Week 9 win against the New England Patriots with what appeared to be an ankle injury, but it now looks to be much worse than originally anticipated.
Titans coach Brian Callahan did not offer a positive update on the former LSU Tiger, nor fellow injured teammate Quandre Diggs, in his post-game press conference, which feeds even more fuel to this idea that Cushenberry could be gone for the year.
If Cushenberry is unable to play for the rest of the season, the Titans will likely look towards Corey Levin to take his place.
Levin, 30, was a sixth-round pick by the Titans in the 2017 NFL Draft. He was with the team for his first two seasons, but was cut ahead of the 2019 campaign. He bounced around with the Broncos, Chicago Bears, New England Patriots and New York Jets before returning to the Titans in 2021.
Last season, Levin played 16 games for the Titans, but hadn't appeared for the team this season until he was elevated from the practice squad to make his 2024 debut in Week 9. Now, he could be in line for more than he bargained for.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!