Titans Get Bad Injury News After Patriots Game
The Tennessee Titans came away with a 20-17 overtime win against the New England Patriots in Week 9, but they didn't claim the victory without paying a price.
The Titans picked up two more injuries, one on each side of the football in defensive back Quandre Diggs (foot) and offensive lineman Lloyd Cushenberry III (ankle).
Diggs suffered his injury during the first half, adding to a plethora of banged up Titans in the secondary. The Titans have already placed Chidobe Awuzie (groin) on injured reserve, while L'Jarius Sneed has missed the last three weeks with a quad injury.
Cushenberry then made matters worse in the second half as he left with an ankle injury. He joins fellow starting interior lineman Dillon Radunz (ribs) on the sidelines. Cushenberry was replaced during the game by Corey Levin, who likely wouldn't have been in the game if Daniel Brunskill wasn't replacing Radunz.
It remains to be seen how serious the injuries are for Diggs and Cushenberry. However, coach Brian Callahan didn't seem optimistic in his initial reaction postgame. Callahan's immediate response after an emotional win doesn't confirm too much about the injuries suffered during the game. However, if either were okay, Callahan may have shared that news with reporters.
Both Cushenberry and Diggs will undergo further testing and evaluation tonight and tomorrow before the Titans begin practicing for the week ahead.
Considering the fact that the Titans have a number of injuries already piling up, Tennessee will have to continue relying on the next man up in order to get things back on track.
The Titans hope to have Cushenberry and Diggs back for the team's Week 10 matchup when the team travels to southern California to face off against Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers.
