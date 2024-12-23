Titans Could Lose WR to Sleeper NFC Team
Last offseason, the Tennessee Titans embarked on a free-agent spending spree in which they addressed both sides of the ball.
One of the areas the Titans attacked most aggressively was their receiving corps, as they signed Calvin Ridley and then later added Tyler Boyd.
While Ridley has had a strong second half for Tennessee, Boyd has become a relative afterthought in the offense, having logged just 37 catches for 376 yards this year.
Boyd is slated to hit free agency again this coming offseason, and Bleacher Report's Matt Holder thinks that the Titans could potentially lose him to an intriguing NFC team.
The Arizona Cardinals.
"Greg Dortch has been underwhelming this season and is an impending restricted free agent. Also, Arizona is scheduled to lose Zay Jones and Zach Pascal in free agency, so the club could use some depth at wide receiver even if Dortch is retained," Holder wrote. "Granted, Boyd's numbers are down in 2024 as well, but he's still outproduced the four-year pro while playing in an unstable offense with the Titans. Adding the 30-year-old would give the offense a veteran target who has a strong track record when it comes to operating out of the slot."
The Cardinals currently have Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michael Wilson leading their receiving corps, so Boyd would definitely fit well as an auxiliary option.
It's entirely possible that Boyd's numbers being down is a direct result of the Titans' shoddy quarterback situation, and while Kyler Murray is not exactly Patrick Mahomes, he is still a massive upgrade from Will Levis and Mason Rudolph.
Boyd is a year removed from catching 67 passes for 667 yards and a couple of touchdowns with the Cincinnati Bengals, so he may still have plenty left in the tank.
A change of scenery could be exactly what the veteran needs, and it's actually somewhat surprising that the Titans didn't trade Boyd at the deadline in November.
