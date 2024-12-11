Titans Predicted to Cut Ties With Veteran WR
Last offseason, the Tennessee Titans went on a free-agent spending spree in which they landed a large quantity of talent on both sides of the ball.
Obviously, it has not worked out, as the Titans have gone just 3-10 thus far this season, but many variables have been at play in Tennessee's rough campaign.
One signing that has been fairly productive—or at least consistent—for the Titans has been wide receiver Tyler Boyd, who has caught 33 passes for 317 yards this season.
However, Tennessee only inked Boyd to a one-year deal, and Justin Melo of Titan Sized does not think that the veteran wide out will be back in 2025.
"Boyd also turned 30 in November and is on an expiring one-year contract," Melo wrote. "The Titans need to identify some long-term solutions at wide receiver as opposed to one-off band aids. Ran Carthon may encounter challenges. ... Replacing Boyd won't be straightforward, but the Titans must take a long-term outlook."
Boyd is clearly the Titans' No. 3 option at receiver behind Calvin Ridley and emerging threat Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, and at his age, he is definitely replaceable.
Perhaps Tennessee can try and land one of the top pass-catchers on the free-agent market, or maybe the Titans will turn to the NFL Draft to fill that hole.
Regardless, it definitely doesn't make a whole lot of sense for Tennessee to re-up with Boyd unless the Titans actually think they will be contending next season.
Boyd spent the first eight years of his NFL career with the Cincinnati Bengals and put together back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns in 2018 and 2019.
He remained a reliable option throughout his entire tenure with the Bengals, most recently catching 67 passes for 667 yards and a couple of touchdowns in 2023.
