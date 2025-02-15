Titans Could Move On From Pro Bowler
The Tennessee Titans employed one of the oldest players in the league as their kicker in Nick Folk this past season.
Folk, who turned 40 in November, just completed his 17th NFL season and second with the Titans. In 14 games, Folk made 21 of 22 field goal attempts, giving him the league lead in percentage at 95.5. It's the second-straight season Folk led the league in that category.
Folk's success is worthy of keeping him around in Tennessee, but as a 40-year-old, ESPN insider Turron Davenport believes the team should soon consider an alternative plan.
"At 40 years old, Nick Folk's time with the Titans could be done since his contract expires when the league year ends," Davenport writes.
"Folk is coming off a season in which he became the oldest kicker to make three 50-plus-yard field goals in a game. He was a perfect six for six from 50 yards or more and his 95.5 field goal percentage was the second-best of his 17-year career. Bringing him back on a one-year deal shouldn't be out of the question. But at some point, the Titans will need to find someone to hold it down over the long term."
Folk, a Pro Bowler in 2007, missed three games towards the end of the season with an abdominal injury, so the team had replacements in the building in rookie Brayden Narveson and Matthew Wright, who had bounced around with a few teams during the year.
The team can take the kicker situation week-by-week, so the Titans don't need to spend too much time figuring this out. However, they should consider a long-term option that isn't Folk since that bridge will have to eventually be crossed at some point in the foreseeable future.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!