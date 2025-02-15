Titans Need to Improve Pass Rush
The Tennessee Titans had one of the best defenses in the league this past season, but there is always room to improve.
As a team, the Titans finished with just 32 sacks. Only the Atlanta Falcons with 31 and New England Patriots with 28 finished worse in that category.
Thus, ESPN insider Turron Davenport believes that the Titans should target pass rushers in free agency this offseason.
"Tennessee failed to have a defender register double-digit sacks in a season for the first time since 2022, with Harold Landry III's nine sacks leading the way. Defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson needs an impact player coming off the edge who can make plays that tilt games," Davenport writes.
"Adding a disruptive outside force to pair with defensive tackles Jeffery Simmons and T'Vondre Sweat collapsing the pocket from the inside would give the Titans a coordinated pass rush that could wreak havoc on opposing offenses."
Simmons, Arden Key and Landry were the only players on the Titans' defense with five sacks or more, so acquiring another player for that rotation who could make some noise would be crucial for Tennessee.
There's also reason to believe that the Titans could target a pass rusher with the top selection in the NFL Draft. Penn State star Abdul Carter is seeing his stock rise going into the NFL Scouting Combine later this month, and the Titans could look to take him if they feel he is the best player available.
Many are thinking that the Titans will take a quarterback or trade the pick to move down and acquire more selections, but if Carter was Tennessee's selection, the team could look to fill one of the biggest needs on the roster this offseason with a potential rising star.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!