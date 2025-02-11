Panthers Sign Former Titans Kicker
The Carolina Panthers are adding a former Tennessee Titans kicker to their special teams unit as the NFL offseason gets into full swing.
The Panthers announced the signing of kicker Matthew Wright to a reserve/futures contract on Tuesday, adding the one-time Super Bowl champion to the offseason roster. He ended the 2022 season with the Kansas City Chiefs, allowing him to secure a championship ring.
Wright, 28, appeared in two games for the Titans this past season in relief of Nick Folk, who missed the final three weeks of the season due to an abdominal injury. Tennessee elevated Wright from the practice squad and he was perfect, hitting all four field goal attempts and one extra point in losses to the Jacksonville Jaguars (Week 17) and Houston Texans (Week 18).
He began his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2020, appearing in three games for the team while making all four field goals and all seven extra points. He then played in 14 contests for the Jacksonville Jaguars the following season before stints with the Steelers and Chiefs again in 2022 and the Panthers in 2023.
Wright appeared in five games with three different teams in 2024. He made three field goals and three extra points for the San Francisco 49ers in Week 6 before hitting go-ahead field goals in back-to-back games for the Chiefs a few weeks later. His 32-yarder against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 13 gave Kansas City a 19-17 lead for good with 9:53 left in the fourth quarter.
But the following week against the Los Angeles Chargers, Wright had the most memorable play of his career, hitting the game-winning field goal off the upright and in to secure the AFC West title and a 19-17 win for the Chiefs.
