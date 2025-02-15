Former Titans WR Slams Haters During Eagles' Super Bowl Parade
A.J. Brown was traded by the Tennessee Titans three years ago after he threatened to sit out due to a contract dispute.
Now, after a trade to the Philadelphia Eagles, he is a Super Bowl champion, and he's not afraid to be loud about it.
Brown spoke at the Eagles' championship parade and called out those who didn't believe in him to get to this point.
"They said I was a diva," Brown said. "They said all I care about was stats. You gonna get all those things wrong about me, but one thing you're gonna get right: I'm a f---ing champion!"
Brown was drafted in the second round by the Titans in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Ole Miss. He recorded just under 3,000 yards and 24 touchdowns for Tennessee in his first three seasons with the team.
On the night of the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Brown was traded to the Eagles for a package that was headlined by the No. 18 overall pick, which the Titans used to take wide receiver Treylon Burks.
Burks hasn't lived up to the hype and will likely be cut by Tennessee this offseason.
It seemed certain that the Titans had lost the trade from the minute it was announced, and they were further buried when the Eagles reached the Super Bowl during Brown's first season in Philadelphia.
However, this is just more sand being buried on the Titans. The championship and Brown's comments afterwards have solidified the fact that the Titans made an incredible blunder, and it could take years, even decades, for them to reverse the ramifications of this deal.
The only thing that could make things worse is another Super Bowl for Brown and the Eagles, and that is a real possibility.
