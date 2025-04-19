Titans Could Reunite Cam Ward With Former Teammate
The Tennessee Titans are expected to select former Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
What they choose to do after that remains anyone's guess, but ESPN Titans reporter Turron Davenport thinks there's a chance Tennessee could reunite Ward with one of his former teammates, Washington State wide receiver Kyle Williams.
"A Ward and Williams reunion with the Titans is a strong possibility," Davenport wrote on X.
The Titans recently hosted Williams for a pre-draft visit, signaling their interest in him. Should Ward officially becomes the pick for Tennessee, the front office will likely do whatever it takes to make him feel at home, and adding a familiar face like Williams to the fold could certainly do the trick.
Williams spent the first three years of his collegiate career with UNLV before transferring to Washington State for the 2023 season. It was there where he teamed up with Ward and had the best year of his career up to that point, finishing the campaign with 61 catches for 642 yards and six touchdowns.
Following Ward's departure to Miami, Williams used this production as a springboard headed into 2024 and delivered a season that caught the attention of NFL scouts. Williams finished this past season with 70 catches for 1,198 yards and 14 touchdowns, all career-high marks.
Williams finished 2024 with five 100-yard receiving games, which was highlighted by a career-high 181 yards and three touchdowns in a loss to New Mexico in April.
As for Ward, he completed 323 of 485 passes for 3,735 yards, 25 touchdowns and seven interceptions during his only season with Williams. He then ended last season with Miami completing 305 of 454 passes for 4,313 yards, 39 touchdowns and seven interceptions along with 60 carries for 204 yards and four more scores on the ground.
The 2025 NFL Draft begins on April 24 in Green Bay.
