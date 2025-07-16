Titans Rookie Adds Versatility to Defense
Tennessee Titans linebacker Femi Oladejo is about to embark on his first training camp with the team.
While Oladejo remains unsigned, the expectation is that he will sign a deal and become part of the Titans for the upcoming season.
Team reporter Jim Wyatt is excited to see what Oladejo can bring to the field on defense.
"He's loaded with potential. Even as a rookie, I'm expecting to see Oladejo on the field early because of his versatility, and his ability," Wyatt wrote.
"The Titans plan to move Oladejo around in taking advantage of his skill set. The former UCLA star is still adjusting to a position that's relatively new to him, and how quickly he gets comfortable will go a long way in determining his early success."
Oladejo, who turns 22 in September, was chosen with the No. 52 overall pick in the NFL Draft out of UCLA. The Sacramento, Calif. native attended Cal for two years before transferring to UCLA for his final two seasons.
Now, he finds himself in Nashville looking to make an impact on the Titans defense. Once he signs his contract and becomes insulated with the team, he should be able to carve out a decent-sized role among the pass rushers.
The Titans lost Harold Landry III this offseason, so taking Oladejo in the same round they took Landry is a sign that the team views him as his eventual replacement.
It wouldn't be fair to Oladejo to expect Landry's level of production upon arrival, but that's something the Titans would likely want to work up to someday. Oladejo has tough shoes to fill as Landry recorded nine sacks in four of the six seasons he played in for the Titans (Landry missed 2021 due to injury.)
Oladejo and the Titans begin training camp practices next week.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!