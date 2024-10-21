Titans Could Try Another RT
The Tennessee Titans are still in need of some help at right tackle after the team has struggled to get someone consistent at the position.
Things started out with Nicholas Petit-Frere winning the job out of training camp, but after he struggled, he was replaced by Jaelyn Duncan, who suffered a hamstring injury and has already been ruled out for the team's Week 8 matchup against the Detroit Lions. Leroy Watson was also an option after signing from the practice squad, but he was inactive for the team's Week 7 loss against the Buffalo Bills.
Now, the team could be looking at the practice squad again for an answer.
"We have John Ojukwu on the (practice squad), too," Callahan said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "We are going to let those guys (compete), and we are going to find something better than what we've had so far. At the end of the day, we have to find some sort of solution to it and guys will get opportunities to do so. Leroy (Watson) will get another opportunity to fight for it.
"We have guys on the roster who have to fight, and if there's somewhere else, we have to go outside of it, we'll go outside of it. That's the unfortunate part of where we're at there, and we need to find a solution at some point."
The Titans have long been searching for consistency on the offensive line, and they have found that with most of the unit. Rookie left tackle JC Latham has looked very sharp, while second-year pro Peter Skoronski is growing and veteran center Lloyd Cushenberry III has been serviceable. Right guard Dillon Radunz has made strides as well, but right tackle continues to be an issue that will plague the Titans unless something is done soon.
