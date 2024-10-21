Analyst Shuts Down Titans QB Controversy
Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis missed his team's Week 7 matchup with the Buffalo Bills due to a shoulder injury, providing Mason Rudolph with a chance to steal his job.
But Rudolph was largely underwhelming, going just 25-for-40 with 215 yards, a touchdown and an interception in the Titans' 34-10 loss.
As a result of Rudolph's lackluster performance, Bleacher Report's NFL staff does not think Levis is in any danger of losing his job...to Rudolph.
"With Rudolph back under center, it was more of the same for Tennessee's offense," Bleacher Report wrote. "Rudolph wasn't a complete disaster against the Bills, but he did turn it over with a fumbled snap and had what appeared to be a sure interception dropped by the defender. There should be no QB controversy in Tennessee after this one, but it's time for the Titans to start considering new options."
So, essentially, Levis is not the answer for Tennessee, but Rudolph clearly isn't, either.
The good news is that the Titans—who are now 1-5 on the season—should end up with one of the top picks in the 2025 NFL Draft and should have the opportunity to pick from what could be a rather deep class of quarterbacks.
Tennessee could also peruse the offseason trade market (or even the trade block before the deadline) for a potential solution at signal-caller, but, chances are, the Titans would be better-suited tackling the draft instead.
Tennessee managed just 289 yards of total offense against the Bills, averaging just 4.3 yards per play. The Bills, meanwhile, totaled 389 yards and logged 7.2 yards per play.
Don't get it twisted: the Titans have more issues than just what is going on under center. Their offensive line, for example, is atrocious.
But Tennessee's problems do start with the quarterback position, and it's something that the Titans will absolutely need to address in the spring.
