Surprising Team Named Landing Spot for Titans WR
The Tennessee Titans are one of the worst teams in football. There is no way around it. As a result, the Titans are expected to sell off some pieces between now and the NFL trade deadline, and their top commodity is wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.
Hopkins is widely expected to be dealt before Nov. 5, as the veteran pass-catcher is in the final year of his deal and almost certainly won't be re-signing in free agency.
Numerous teams have been mentioned as potential destinations for Hopkins, but now, a new club has been floated as a possible landing spot: the Philadelphia Eagles.
Bleacher Report's Matt Holder has tabbed the Eagles as a trade suitor for Hopkins, which is a bit surprising given that Philadelphia already has A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith in its employ.
"Meanwhile, the Eagles offense could use a third wide receiver to play alongside A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith," Holder wrote. "While the 32-year-old isn't the dominant player he used to be, he did have a 1,000-yard and seven-touchdown season with shaky quarterback play last year in Tennessee."
Philly swung a trade with the Washington Commanders to acquire Jahan Dotson just before the season, but Dotson has logged just six catches in six games thus far.
Hopkins himself has been very quiet in 2024, having posted 15 receptions for 173 yards and a touchdown. He managed just one grab for negative-2 yards in the Titans' Week 7 loss to the Buffalo Bills.
To be fair to Hopkins, Tennessee does not exactly have an enviable quarterback situation, so his lackluster numbers can be largely attributed to that.
That being said, Hopkins is 32 years old and has totaled 1,000 yards just once since 2021, so it's also entirely possible that the five-time Pro Bowler is declining.
