Titans Reveal Jersey Number Changes
The Tennessee Titans are getting ready for the upcoming season, but two players are undergoing a significant change just days before the team's Week 1 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
Second-year linebacker Cedric Gray is changing his jersey from No. 51 to 33, according to team reporter Jim Wyatt.
Gray, 22, played four years with the North Carolina Tar Heels, where he was named First-team All-ACC in 2022 and 2023. He was also Second-team All-American in the 2022 season, his junior year with the Tar Heels.
Gray hopes that his number change will work out well for him in the long run with the Titans. Last year, Gray suffered a nerve-related shoulder injury in training camp, keeping him out on the sidelines for most of the season. Gray played in only seven games for the Titans, recording 22 tackles. Of those 22 tackles, 15 came in the team's Week 16 contest against the Indianapolis Colts.
Gray is hoping to be in the starting lineup with his new number in Week 1 against the Broncos.
Gray isn't the only Titans player changing his number. Rookie running back Kalel Mullings started off with No. 28, but now he will wear No. 31. Mullings wore Nos. 20 and 26 while at Michigan, so he isn't returning to his college number.
Mullings likely has a good reason for the number switch, but he joins a long list of former Titans to wear No. 31.
Running back Jabari Small wore it briefly last season, but defensive back Kevin Byard was a staple in the secondary wearing No. 31 from 2016-23. Other notable players to wear No. 31 are cornerback Cortland Finnegan (2006-11) and Marcus Robertson (1991-2000). Robertson was an All-Pro for the Houston Oilers while wearing No. 31.
While Mullings won't suit up in the secondary, the hope is that the number will bring him some good fortune like it has for players from the past.
Mullings is hoping to get over his ankle sprain he suffered during the preseason in time to face off against the Broncos on Sunday.
