Titans Biggest Signing Already Making Impact
Before signing with the team, Dan Moore Jr. already had some connections to the Tennessee Titans.
Moore, 26, told team reporter Jim Wyatt that he had met Peter Skoronski and JC Latham a few years ago training during the offseason.
"As an older guy, I think JC naturally kind of gravitated toward me," Moore said via Wyatt. "Now, I consider him my little bro. ... It's pretty cool how it all ended up falling in place. It's kind of like it was meant to happen, I guess."
Moore will take Latham's spot on the line at left tackle while last year's No. 7 overall pick shifts back to the right. Moore likes how that will look for the soon-to-be second-year pro.
"With JC moving to the right, it's great for him. It's always easier for a tackle when you have a smart guard next to you and he'll have that in Zeitler. It will allow him to just go out and play," Moore said.
Not only is Moore familiar with Latham and Skoronski, but he also competed against Lloyd Cushenberry III in college. Now, he's happy to be with him instead of against him.
"I know about big Lloyd Cushenberry, too, he's a great player. I played against him when he was at LSU (and I was at Texas A&M)," Moore said. "And Pete, just knowing who he is, and training with him the last couple of years, he's a workhouse. Going into Year 3, I just want to help Pete get the most out of his career. And hopefully I can help his game and in return he can help mine, too, and we can secure that left side."
Moore's familiarity with the current linemen was an unknown when the news of the signing broke, but his connection with his new teammates does add reason as to why the Titans made the move.
If the Titans can use this chemistry to their advantage, they will be a much-improved unit in the 2025 season.
