Titans New Starter Has Immediate Pressure
The Tennessee Titans needed to improve their offensive line over the offseason and they did that by signing Dan Moore Jr.
While the Titans made a necessary signing, many people felt the four-year, $82 million contract was an overpay for the former fourth-round pick.
Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox listed Moore's contract as one of the biggest blunders of the offseason.
"The 26-year-old was a merely serviceable starter for the Pittsburgh Steelers before hitting the open market. Last season, he was responsible for five penalties and 12 sacks allowed, according to Pro Football Focus," Knox wrote.
"Yet, Moore falls at the bottom of today's list because, in a vacuum, signing him was logical. Tennessee knew it would use the No. 1 overall pick on quarterback Cam Ward, and it needed a new starting left tackle. The free-agent market was limited, and bad teams often overpay to add veteran talent."
"Of course, that doesn't mean this was a smart contract, and it looks even worse after learning Laremy Tunsil was available via trade — the Houston Texans dealt the five-time Pro Bowler to the Washington Commanders."
"It feels like the Titans were bidding against themselves here."
The Titans made it clear that they wanted Moore from the first day of free agency and with a good chunk of cap space, the team made sure it got its guy.
Many are expecting Moore to struggle with the Titans, but even if he does, he'll be better than what the team had a year ago.
That being said, the Titans shouldn't strive to just be "better than last year" because it isn't a very high bar. The Titans should want better for themselves and they hope Moore can provide that.
If not, the Titans will only go further down the wrong direction.
