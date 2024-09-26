Titans' DeAndre Hopkins Closing in on Major Milestone
The Tennessee Titans have not gotten off to a great start this season, but wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is making some significant individual strides.
Hopkins caught six passes for 73 yards and a touchdown in the Titans' loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 3, and with those numbers, he is now nearing a major milestone.
The 32-year-old is close to becoming just the 13th player in NFL history to have 900 receptions, 12,500 receiving yards and 80 receiving touchdowns (h/t Jim Wyatt of the Titans' team website).
Currently, Hopkins has 936 catches, 12,445 yards and 79 scores.
Hopkins did not make much of an impact in the first couple of games this season, as he logged a grand total of two grabs for 17 yards in Weeks 1 and 2.
However, he certainly came out of his slumber last Sunday against the Packers.
Hopkins is now in his second season in Tennessee. Last year, he caught 75 passes for 1,057 yards while reaching the end zone seven times.
Of course, Hopkins is most known for his impressive tenure with the Houston Texans.
The Clemson product was originally selected by the Texans with the 27th overall pick of the 2013 NFL Draft.
He spent the first seven years of his career in Houston, making four Pro Bowl appearances and registering five campaigns of over 1,000 yards. His best season came in 2018, when he hauled in 115 receptions for 1,572 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Hopkins was then traded to the Arizona Cardinals in 2020 and spent three seasons there, but his tenure in the desert was marred due to injuries.
The veteran joined the Titans after being released by the Cardinals in 2023.
Hopkins has earned three First-Team All-Pro selections in addition to his Pro Bowl appearances.
Tennessee is 0-3 thus far and will take on the Miami Dolphins on Monday night.
