Titans Star Set for Increased Role
Tennessee Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is getting healthier, and that's great news for his team.
The former All-Pro wideout logged just 17 snaps in the season opener against the Chicago Bears, where he managed to make just one catch for eight yards. However, he's expected to have a bigger impact this week against the New York Jets, according to head coach Brian Callahan.
"Still be mindful of what we're asking as he gets in shape and starts to feel better and better," Callahan said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "But yeah, I see his role increasing. His role in practice, (he) should practice more, role should increase. Should feel a lot better about where he's at this Sunday versus last."
Hopkins, 32, wasn't listed on the team's initial injury report, which is a good sign that his recovery from a torn MCL he suffered back in late July is complete, or at least very close to it.
Adding Hopkins to the Titans offense gives them another dimension than if he wasn't on the field. With 12 years of experience in the NFL, Hopkins can still run with some of the best receivers in the league. That also means he'll draw some tough cornerback matchups throughout the season, including this weekend against Jets star Sauce Gardner.
The matchup between Hopkins and Gardner could be indicative in how the game could go. If Hopkins can bounce back and have a strong outing against the Jets, the Titans should have a very good chance to win the game. But if it goes the other way and Hopkins struggles to gain yardage, the Titans will have a tough time trying to grab the win.
The Titans have other weapons that can contribute, but they are still more than happy that he'll be out there against the Jets.
