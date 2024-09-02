Titans Defense Expected to Take Step Forward
The Tennessee Titans had an average defense last season based on the numbers the team posted. However, they didn't want to settle for being an "okay" defense.
That was evidenced by the acquisitions of cornerbacks L'Jarius Sneed via trade from the Kansas City Chiefs and Chidobe Awuzie, who signed a three-year deal in free agency after playing the past three years for the Cincinnati Bengals.
The aggressiveness didn't stop there. They also signed Quandre Diggs and Jamal Adams in the middle of training camp and traded for linebacker Ernest Jones in the midst of the chaos last week to finalize the 53-man rosters.
Add in the fact that the team has a new coordinator in Dennard Wilson, and the unit is expected to be far different in the upcoming season.
"New DC Dennard Wilson's aggressive scheme will benefit the secondary by using more press coverage," ESPN insider Turron Davenport writes. "The secondary is also where the team has seen the biggest influx of talent. Tennessee signed CB Chidobe Awuzie and S Quandre Diggs to start. S Jamal Adams is another addition. Then they traded for L'Jarius Sneed, one of the top cornerbacks in the league. The Titans had an NFL-worst six interceptions last season. Wilson's Ravens secondary was second in the league with 18 interceptions in 2023."
If the Titans can boast an above-average defense in the upcoming season, it will take a lot of pressure off second-year quarterback Will Levis to perform at a high level. Levis is already expected to make a significant leap with a new scheme on the offensive side of the ball and an improved supporting cast headlined by Calvin Ridley, Tony Pollard and Tyler Boyd.
The Titans aren't expected to do much in the upcoming season, but they certainly shouldn't be ruled out of making any noise at all.
