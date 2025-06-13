Titans DC Gets Everyone Fired Up About New Pass Rushers
The Tennessee Titans have a bit of uncertainty when it comes to the team's pass rush.
Last year's sack leader Harold Landry III was cut by the team in March, and he's taking nine of the team's 32 sacks with him to the New England Patriots.
The Titans went out and signed Dre'Mont Jones from the Seattle Seahawks to fill in the void, and defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson is excited to see progress from them.
“First of all he’s a bully off the edge,” Wilson said of Jones via Titans insider Paul Kuharsky.
“He can condense the pocket. He can win his one-on-one matchup. He can reduce and go play a 3-technique if we need him. Dre can do multiple things. He’s smart enough to know the defense. He can drop in coverage. There aren’t many limitations that he has."
The team also signed Lorenzo Carter from the Atlanta Falcons, and the Titans hope he can also contribute to the loss of Landry.
“My thing with him is to tell him he’s a bad MFer,” Wilson said of Carter via Kuharsky.
“Make him believe that he’s abad man and every time he goes out there he has to prove that he’s a bad man. We’re trying to get everything out of him that the NFL saw when he came out. … I expect great things.”
Adding veterans like Jones and Carter should add some stability to the pass rusher position. The Titans are one of the weaker teams in the NFL when it comes to pressuring the quarterback, so any help they can get from that position group is appreciated.
If these veteran signings pay off for the Titans, they could emerge as one of the most improved teams in the league.
