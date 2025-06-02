Titans Release Rookie RB
The Tennessee Titans have officially made a pair of changes to their running back room as the offseason continues.
The Titans announced the signing of former Philadelphia Eagles running back Tyrion Davis-Price to a two-year deal. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport had previously reported on the move prior to Tennessee's announcement.
But in order to make room for Davis-Price, the Titans waived undrafted rookie running back Micah Bernard, who signed a deal with Tennessee following the 2025 NFL Draft. He was one of 16 undrafted free agents that signed with the Titans, joining Miami wide receiver Xavier Restrepo, Iowa cornerback Jermani Harris, Auburn defensive lineman Isaiah Raikes, Texas linebacker David Gbenda and more.
In college, Bernard spent six seasons with the Utah Utes. A Long Beach, CA. native, he saw action in back-to-back Rose Bowls during the 2021 and '22 seasons, even catching a touchdown in a 48-45 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes on New Year's Day 2022.
Bernard had the best year of his collegiate career this past season with the Utes, finishing with career-high marks in carries (197) and rushing yards (1,009) while adding four touchdowns. He also had 30 catches for 150 yards and two more scores.
The Titans could eventually bring back Bernard to the practice squad if they wish but another team would swoop in and claim him off of waivers or sign him if he goes unclaimed.
As things stand, the Titans could make some additional moves to their backfield prior to the start of the regular season. Though Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears are safely locked in to the 53-man roster barring a trade, Julius Chestnut could be a cut candidate in favor of sixth-round rookie Kalel Mullings.
Tennessee will begin preseason action on Aug. 9 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!