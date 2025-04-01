Titans Eyeing Training Camp Joint Practices
The Tennessee Titans and the rest of the league usually try to schedule practices with another team during training camp the week they meet an opponent for a preseason game.
Last year, the Titans had this with the Seattle Seahawks, who came to Nashville a few days prior to their preseason affair at Nissan Stadium.
Titans head coach Brian Callahan told team reporter Jim Wyatt that plans are in place to do it once again.
"The plan is to do joint practices," Callahan said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "We haven't gotten the schedule yet, but the league is usually accommodating when you request those things. The plan is to do hopefully two."
Callahan explained the value of what these joint practices bring in the middle of training camp.
"The idea is to spend more time as a team, to be able to get out of the day-to-day at (Acension) Saint Thomas (Sports Park) and change up our scene," Callahan said via Wyatt. "I think that part is going to be productive for us, foster a little bit of a connection."
The joint practices also give the Titans an opportunity to meet players on other teams that might not make the 53-man roster for their teams. That would give the Titans a chance to see them in person in hopes of potentially picking them up in free agency down the line.
The Titans will likely begin to plan these joint practices once the preseason schedule is revealed, but the league has yet to share the games with the league. The regular season schedule is set to be released in May, with the preseason schedule to follow a few weeks later.
In the meantime, the Titans will prepare for the NFL Draft, which takes place from April 24-26.
