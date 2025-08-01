Titans Rookie Models Game After Cowboys, Steelers Stars
Femi Oladejo was taken in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans out of UCLA, which will give him an opportunity to forge his own path.
However, he is a student of the game and he's picked up on a few of the top players in the league for tips and tricks on how to get better.
ESPN insider Turron Davenport highlighted Oladejo's arsenal of players that he hopes to play like in the NFL.
"Titans coach Brian Callahan said Oladejo's technique is coming along well and that he's ahead of the curve from where they expected him to be," Davenport wrote.
"Oladejo said his talent for rushing passers is a benefit as well, and he has already developed a multifaceted plan to pressure quarterbacks with his go-to move being the cross-chop. But he also likes to counter with a spin move and will use the bull rush as well."
"To help himself, Oladejo has studied some of the game's best -- T.J. Watt, Maxx Crosby, Micah Parsons, Jonathan Greenard, Danielle Hunter and Aldon Smith. Parsons is particularly interesting because he played middle linebacker at Penn State before switching to being primarily an edge rusher for the Dallas Cowboys."
The Titans hope they can pick up bits and pieces of those players in Oladejo's game since that would make him one of the best pass rushers in the league.
Oladejo could be in line for a big role on the Titans defense in his rookie year, so the team will need him to play his game right away, even if it isn't on the same scale as the stars previously mentioned.
Oladejo will make his Titans debut in the preseason opener as the team takes on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, Aug. 9 inside Raymond James Stadium.
