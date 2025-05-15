Titans Full 2025 Schedule Revealed
The Tennessee Titans officially know what their schedule looks like going into the 2025 season.
Here's a look at the who, what, where and when of the Titans schedule:
The main highlights include the team's season opener on the road against the Denver Broncos. The Titans will face one of their bigger tests in the season against the Broncos to kick off the year on the road. The game could mark the debut of No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward, and he'll have to battle the altitude and the road crowd in Denver.
The game against the Broncos marks the first of six games against playoff opponents from a year ago. The team will also have to face the Houston Texans (both road and home) while hosting the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams.
The game against the Rams will mark their home opener for the 2025 season at Nissan Stadium.
Facing two of last year's playoff teams back-to-back to start the season will be a test, but it puts the Titans right in the fire, which could end up being a good thing in the long run.
